Boston Red Sox

Red Sox acquire relief pitcher Jovani Morán in trade with Twins

The Red Sox have bolstered their bullpen in a trade with the Twins.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Red Sox have added another relief pitcher to their roster in a Christmas Eve trade with the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins are sending left-hander Jovani Morán to the Red Sox in exchange for catcher/infielder Mickey Gasper.

Morán missed all of the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery. He last pitched for the Twins in 2023, posting a 2-2 record, a 5.31 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP, 48 strikeouts and 27 walks over 42 1/3 innings.

Morán has made a total of 43 appearances (zero starts) since making his Twins debut in 2021.

Gasper played in 13 games for the Red Sox this past season. He tallied zero hits in 18 at-bats with four walks and eight strikeouts.

The Red Sox previously acquired starter Garrett Crochet (via trade), starter Walker Buehler (free agency), starter Patrick Sandoval (free agency) and reliever Aroldis Chapman (free agency) earlier in the offseason.

More Red Sox coverage

Boston Red Sox Dec 23

Reassessing Red Sox rotation after Crochet, Buehler moves

Boston Red Sox Nov 12

Red Sox offseason tracker: Rumors, signings, trades, and more

Boston Red Sox Oct 31

MLB free agent rankings: Top 10 right-handed hitters

This article tagged under:

Boston Red Sox
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us