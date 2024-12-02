We don't use the term "generational talent" loosely, but Juan Soto certainly qualifies.

Still only 26 years old, Soto already owns a batting title and World Series ring, and he just completed the best season of his career with the Yankees.

He'd make any lineup instantly credible, and because the Red Sox remain in the running for his services, it's a worthwhile exercise to examine how manager Alex Cora might deploy this perennial MVP candidate in a new-look batting order that would immediately be centered around this modern version of David Ortiz.

1. Jarren Duran, CF

Duran just finished eighth in the AL MVP voting after leading the league in doubles and triples. While it's fair to wonder if 2024 marked a true breakout or an 8-WAR outlier, the Red Sox would be safe in betting on the former, since Duran had hinted at this kind of production in 2023 before a freak injury ended his season.

Not since Mookie Betts in 2019 have the Red Sox been able to pencil in a leadoff hitter as dynamic as Duran.

2. Rafael Devers, 3B

While this is the spot where Soto spent most of last year in New York, it's also the place in the order where Devers has done the bulk of his damage. And though there will come a time when the Red Sox must stop making decisions based on Devers' feelings, it's also true that his comfort matters, and batting in front of Soto probably best positions him to thrive.

3. Juan Soto, LF

And now, the transformation. The Red Sox were by no means a bad offensive team last year; they finished third in the American League in runs. Even if they did nothing else, Soto might make them an 800-run offense again on his own.

Pencil him in for anywhere from 125 to 150 walks, 30 to 40 homers, and a penchant for the dramatic that has made him a lifetime .326 hitter in the World Series. He was the best hitter on the Nationals at age 20 when they won it all in 2019, and unlike teammate Aaron Judge, he didn't wilt last October against the Dodgers.

Soto has all the mental and physical tools to anchor a lineup for a decade. It sounds like the Red Sox are willing to pay for that level of certainty.

May we once again re-introduce, The Generational, Juan Soto.

4. Trevor Story, SS

After three left-handed hitters, we need a righty. Story is the best bet, but it's still a gamble. The Red Sox have little to show for their $140 million investment so far thanks to injuries, but if Story can stay healthy, he has the potential to carry an offense for stretches, as he proved during a 32-RBI May in 2022.

No one on the team works harder, and Story wants to take a leadership role. But it will require a full season, and at age 32, he might not have that in him.

5. Triston Casas, 1B

From a pure talent standpoint, Casas should be batting cleanup. Everything about him screams it, from his hulking stature to his prodigious power. Because Casas is yet another left-handed bat in a lineup full of them, though, Cora will probably try to create separation.

There's been talking of trading Casas for pitching, but that feels shortsighted. He's 40 homers waiting to happen, and he doesn't turn 25 until January.

6. Masataka Yoshida, DH

The Red Sox can do better than Yoshida at designated hitter, and they should be exploring ways to dump him, even if it requires eating much of the roughly $55 million remaining on his deal.

In a perfect world, they'd move him to make room for Devers or Casas at DH before acquiring a defensive upgrade at third base. But spending $600 million on Soto may preclude them from finding the right fit, and hence, maintaining the status quo.

7. Kristian Campbell, 2B

OK, vaunted group of prospects, it's go time. The first guy up actually could be Campbell, last year's breakout star who transformed from relatively nondescript fourth-rounder into a top 10 overall prospect.

Though scouts are mixed on his ability to stay on the infield long-term, Campbell's right-handed bat slots most cleanly at second base. Campbell rocketed through three levels last year, finishing at Triple-A. The next stop is Boston.

Kristian Campbell is the Minor League Hitting Prospect of the Year and Breakout Player of the Year!



The @RedSox No. 5 prospect recapped his fantastic 2024 season and what lies ahead for him as he looks to build off of it moving forward.@WooSox | @MiLB pic.twitter.com/mcVmeE1Lkp — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 1, 2024

8. Roman Anthony, RF

There's a consensus that Anthony needs more minor league seasoning, but let's assume the Red Sox trade Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu for pitching to create another outfield opening. While it could certainly go to Campbell, why treat Anthony with kid gloves?

He's Baseball America's No. 1 overall prospect, and he has already spent parts of two seasons at Double-A. He's only 20, but that hasn't stopped other organizations from summoning their best prospects. The Brewers gave No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Chourio 148 games at age 20 this year, and he ended up earning down-ballot MVP votes.

9. Connor Wong, C

Everyone on the Kyle Teel train should remind themselves that the Red Sox already have a decent young catcher on the roster.

While it's true that Wong faded badly after a borderline All-Star first half, it's also true that the 28-year-old is one of the most athletic catchers in the game, and with 20-homer potential. Unlike Teel, he's also right-handed, and the lineup does need some balance.