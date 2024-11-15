The Red Sox reportedly met with free agent outfielder Juan Soto for three hours in California on Thursday, with a source telling MassLive's Sean McAdam that the get-together was "productive."

According to McAdam, the Red Sox highlighted the club's long history of stars from Soto's native Dominican Republic -- a group that includes Pedro Martinez, Manny Ramirez, and Soto's close friend, David Ortiz. The contingent of chairman Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, and manager Alex Cora also delved into the team's farm system, which should begin bearing fruit in earnest next season, especially on the offensive side.

Per the report, the Red Sox did not make a formal offer, but just being in the room means they're prepared to offer at least $500 million and probably a good deal more. Most estimates peg Soto's value at $600 million-plus.

There will be considerable competition for his services. The Yankees, Blue Jays, and Mets are expected to meet with him as well, and the Dodgers can never be counted out of any negotiation.

Soto is the top free agent on the market, and by meeting with him before anyone else, the Red Sox are sending a message that they're serious about upgrading their big-league roster this winter for the first time in five years.

Whether they land Soto is an open question, but they clearly want it known they're in the running.

