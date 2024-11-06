MLB insider: Red Sox among six teams expected to be in on Soto

As the clear-cut top free agent on the market, Juan Soto is widely expected to earn a historic contract worth roughly $600 million. One would think that figure immediately disqualifies the Boston Red Sox, who have been reluctant to spend in recent offseasons, but one MLB insider says that isn't the case.

During a recent live chat for Bleacher Report, Jon Heyman of the New York Post named the Red Sox as one of the six teams he expects to be involved in the Soto sweepstakes.

"I'm going to put the Red Sox in there," Heyman said. "I understand they haven't spent. ... I do expect the Red Sox to be in. They've been a little quiet and I hear a lot about that, but I believe the Red Sox will be in. They are one of the six teams I do think will be in. ...

"Mets, Yankees, Giants, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Dodgers. A half-dozen teams I think are in. I've heard there's a small-market team, we'll call that the mystery team for now. Is that likely to happen? Very unlikely."

Heyman adds that pessimistic Red Sox fans were unhappy with his previous report, which identified Boston as one of the potential Soto suitors. That's no surprise given how the front office has approached the last few offseasons. The club has been unwilling to make any big splashes, so why should fans believe it will suddenly make a serious effort to sign one of the most expensive free agents in MLB history?

That said, signing Soto would help restore the fanbase's faith in the Red Sox ownership group's desire to win. It would give Boston the premier talent and star power it has lacked since Mookie Betts' departure in 2020. The four-time All-Star outfielder is only now entering his prime, coming off a stellar season in which he hit a career-high 41 homers with a .989 OPS for the archrival New York Yankees.

Whether it's on Soto or other top free agents, the Red Sox must spend this offseason to regain their reputation as a contender in the American League. They've missed the playoffs for three consecutive years and five of the last six seasons.

Although pitching and right-handed hitting are their priorities, the opportunity to sign a generational star like Soto should override any other items on Boston's offseason to-do list.