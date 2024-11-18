MLB insider expects Red Sox to be ‘very active' in trades, free agency

Will this be the aggressive offseason Boston Red Sox fans have been waiting for?

Given the organization's reluctance to spend in recent offseasons, fans have often scoffed at rumors linking the Red Sox to big-ticket free agents and trade candidates. But according to one notable MLB insider, the Fenway Faithful should enter this winter with a more optimistic outlook.

During a Q&A session on the "Fair Territory" podcast, a Red Sox fan asked Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic whether they should expect to be disappointed again this offseason.

"I don't believe you're going to be disappointed," Rosenthal answered. "I think they're actually serious this time, as opposed to last year's 'full throttle' -- which wasn't a full throttle at all -- about getting quality players, big-time free agents.

"They know one, how embarrassing last offseason turned out to be them. And two, more to the point, they're in a good place right now. They have a farm system that is really starting to produce some quality players. They have this ability because of those players to maybe extend themselves financially with others. And going forward, they know they're in a position right now where in the AL East, while they were .500 last year, they should be that much better next year.

"So I can see the Red Sox being very active on both the trade and free agent fronts. … They weren’t aiming to do some things last year, at least big things, now they are.”

Sox fans will undoubtedly continue to have a "believe it when I see it" mindset, but Rosenthal's insight is encouraging nonetheless.

The Red Sox have already been linked to several big names, including superstar free agent Juan Soto and Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet. Several Red Sox representatives visited Soto and his agent Scott Boras for what reportedly was a "productive" three-hour meeting last week.

Acquiring high-end pitching talent is considered a priority for Boston. There are several intriguing aces on the free-agent market including Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried. Tanner Scott tops the list of relief pitchers available.

Right-handed bats are also among the Red Sox' biggest needs. The team has reportedly shown interest in outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and infielder Willy Adames in the early stages of the offseason.

Boston has missed the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, but it showed some signs of improvement in 2024 with a young, talented roster. Investing in the group this winter will be pivotal, especially with several touted prospects ready to make an impact in the big leagues.