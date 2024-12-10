Boston Red Sox

Rumored Red Sox target Max Fried joins Yankees on massive deal: Report

It's the largest contract ever given to a left-handed pitcher.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another day, another rumored Boston Red Sox free agent target off the board.

Left-handed ace Max Fried and the New York Yankees have agreed on an eight-year contract worth $218 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. It is the largest deal for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history.

Boston had been linked to Fried in recent weeks. The former Atlanta Braves southpaw joins the Red Sox' archrival one day after they lost the Juan Soto sweepstakes to the New York Mets.

MORE RED SOX

Boston Red Sox Nov 12

Red Sox offseason tracker: Rumors, signings, trades, and more

John Tomase Dec 9

Five free agents Red Sox will target with Juan Soto off the board

Boston Red Sox 23 hours ago

After failed Soto pursuit, should Red Sox shift focus to Bregman?

Fried, who turns 31 in January, boasts the best ERA in baseball over the last five seasons. The two-time All-Star had a 3.25 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 166 strikeouts over 174 1/3 innings (29 starts) last season with Atlanta.

With Fried off the board, the Red Sox are running out of aces to target on the free-agent market. Former Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes is still available, but Boston will have to seriously reevaluate its approach if it hopes to outbid big-market teams for his services.

As of Tuesday, the Red Sox' only noteworthy offseason move is the signing of veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman to a one-year contract.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxNew York Yankees
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us