What to expect from Red Sox' top 10 prospects in 2025

The Boston Red Sox youth movement will begin in 2025.

Four Red Sox prospects earned spots in Baseball America's latest Top 100 list and three of them -- Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer -- are expected to make their big-league debuts this year. As a whole, Boston's farm system is widely considered among the best in MLB.

What should we expect from the Red Sox' top 10 prospects in 2025? Who might take over the No. 1 spot if Anthony, Campbell, and Mayer graduate to the majors? Here's our assessment of the group as we inch closer to spring training (rankings via SoxProspects.com):

1. Roman Anthony, OF

2024 stats: .291/.396/.498, 18 HR, 65 RBI, 21 SB, 127 SO, 79 BB (119 games between Double-A and Triple-A)

Anthony will enter the 2025 season as the No. 1 hitting prospect in the sport. The left-handed slugger is a leading candidate for the American League Rookie of the Year award as he could make his presence felt with the big-league club as soon as this spring.

Red Sox No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony is the top hitting prospect entering 2025 💥@MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/OnLBOYIG3O — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 27, 2025

Currently, Boston has an outfield logjam that includes Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Rob Refsnyder. Anthony's talent will eventually vault him to the top of the depth chart, but he'll likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Worcester barring any moves to clear up room on the roster.

2. Kristian Campbell, 2B/OF

2024 stats: .330/.439/.558, 20 HR, 77 RBI, 24 SB, 103 SO, 74 BB (115 games between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A)

A right-handed bat is among Boston's biggest needs heading into the 2025 campaign, but what if that big bat is already on the 40-man roster?

Campbell skyrocketed through the minor-league ranks to earn the 2024 Minor League Player of the Year award. The 22-year-old didn't experience any growing pains during his breakout season, leading many to believe he'll have no problem adjusting to the majors in 2025. In fact, there's a widespread belief he'll be the big-league club's Opening Day second baseman.

There goes Kristian Campbell!



That one was 109 off the bat. pic.twitter.com/cQGEH4pkBw — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) September 6, 2024

3. Marcelo Mayer, SS

2024 stats: .307/.370/.480, 8 HR, 38 RBI, 13 SB, 66 SO, 30 BB (77 games at Double-A)

Mayer's stock has dipped slightly due to his ongoing injury woes. The 2021 fourth-overall draft pick has suffered season-ending injuries in two consecutive seasons.

When healthy in 2024, Mayer enjoyed a bounce-back campaign that put him on track to make his big-league debut sometime in spring 2025. He earned a call-up to Triple-A alongside Anthony, Campbell, and ex-Sox prospect Kyle Teel, but didn't appear in a game for Worcester due to his injury.

115.2 MPH exit velocity for Marcelo Mayer's league leading 20th double of the season. The hardest hit ball of his career! pic.twitter.com/dH7ZB2LUFI — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 5, 2024

Mayer will almost certainly begin his 2025 season at Triple-A. If all goes well, it shouldn't take long for him to get the call to The Show. Anthony and Campbell are likely to get the call before him, however.

4. Luis Perales, RHP

2024 stats: 2-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 SO, 12 BB, 33.2 IP (nine starts between High-A and Double-A)

Perales is recovering from Tommy John surgery after suffering an elbow injury that ended his impressive 2024 season. The hard-throwing 21-year-old earned a spot in Baseball America's Top 100 prospect list and likely would have entered 2025 as one of the top starting pitching prospects in the sport had he not had his setback.

Welcome to Double-A, Luis Perales! Perales strikes out the side in order in the first inning! pic.twitter.com/OYll7nHvg6 — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 2, 2024

5. Franklin Arias, SS

2024 stats: .309/.409/.487, 9 HR, 54 RBI, 35 SB, 65 SO, 50 BB (87 games between Florida Complex League and Low-A)

Like Campbell, Arias came out of seemingly nowhere last season to establish himself as one of the league's most exciting prospects. The 19-year-old showed off a stellar glove in the middle of the infield and great speed on the basepaths, all while posting a .896 OPS between rookie ball and Low-A Salem.

Franklin Arias💣



The 18-year-old shortstop has a .942 OPS in 173 FCL plate appearances this season. pic.twitter.com/VpH6SzOLfV — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) July 12, 2024

Assuming Anthony, Campbell, and Mayer each graduate to the majors in 2025, Arias could soon be the organization's No. 1 ranked prospect.

6. Miguel Bleis, OF

2024 stats: .221/.303/.354, 11 HR, 47 RBI, 38 SB, 92 SO, 39 BB (95 games between Low-A and High-A)

This will be a pivotal year for Bleis, who made a name for himself as a true five-tool talent back in 2022. He has since struggled to duplicate his success at the plate, though his elite speed serves as a constant reminder of his potential.

That’s two homers in the last three games for Miguel Bleis! pic.twitter.com/ZRX38nU450 — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) August 30, 2024

If Bleis can stay healthy in 2025, he should see plenty of action at Double-A Portland.

7. Yoeilin Cespedes, SS

2024 stats: .319/.400/.615, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 19 SO, 12 BB (25 games at Florida Complex League)

Cespedes' 2024 season in the FCL was cut short due to a hand injury. The 19-year-old was on fire before the unfortunate setback, making him one of the most exciting Sox prospects heading into 2025. He's still raw, but his hit tool should help him rise quickly through the minor leagues.

Yoeilin Cespedes. Crushed. pic.twitter.com/9JhzjxS7dO — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 5, 2024

8. Hunter Dobbins, RHP

2024 stats: 8-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 120 SO, 48 BB, 125.2 IP (25 starts between Double-A and Triple-A)

Dobbins was named the Red Sox' Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year in 2024. The 25-year-old has a six-pitch arsenal -- a fastball, splinker, slider, sweeper, curveball, and splitter -- and was comfortable using each pitch to miss bats at Triple-A Worcester.

Another solid outing for Hunter Dobbins yesterday. 👊



He struck out 6 in 5 scoreless frames for the @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/CZC3EOVOyr — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) September 19, 2024

If Dobbins picks up where he left off, he should soon join the big-league club as a reliever/spot starter.

9. Richard Fitts, RHP

2024 stats: 9-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 111 SO, 37 BB, 116.2 IP (24 appearances, 23 starts at Triple-A)

Fitts could earn a permanent role on the 2025 big-league club after impressing in his brief 2024 stint. After being called up near the end of the season, the 25-year-old posted a 1.74 ERA across four starts (20.2 innings).

Richard Fitts (@RedSox) becomes the 2nd pitcher in MLB history to deliver 5+ innings without allowing an earned run in each of his first 3 big league starts! pic.twitter.com/fK7SmOsaDo — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 21, 2024

Fitts, who arrived via the New York Yankees in last offseason's Alex Verdugo trade projects as a reliever/spot-starter for Boston. He could play an important role out of the bullpen next season.



10. Payton Tolle, LHP

2024 stats: 7-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 SO, 37 BB, 81.1 IP (14 starts at TCU)

The Red Sox selected Tolle in the second round of the 2024 draft out of TCU, where he was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound southpaw was a two-way player who just recently focused solely on pitching. His development will be worth watching in the lower levels of the minors next year.