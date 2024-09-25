How will Hurricane Helene affect MLB games? What to know

Helene increased to a major hurricane Wednesday morning, making its way from Mexico with a forecasted path toward Florida and nearby southeastern states.

Forecasters also predict Helene could become a major Category 3 hurricane when it makes landfall on Thursday.

The storm could impact sporting events around the area, especially with MLB action as the regular season nears a close.

Here's what to know about potential impacts:

How will Hurricane Helene affect MLB games?

As of Wednesday going until Sunday, the primary MLB team expected to be impacted by Helene is the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta hosts games until then, with the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals the two sides visiting.

All three teams are in the battle for a playoff spot, with the Mets one game ahead of the Braves for the NL's second wild card spot entering Wednesday's scheduled game.

The MLB announced later Wednesday the final two games of the Braves-Mets series will be played as a doubleheader on Monday, an off day for the league entering the postseason.

What day does the MLB season end?

The 2024 MLB season is set to conclude on Sunday, Sept. 29.

How many MLB games have been played so far?

There are 162 MLB games played in a season. All 30 teams have either five or fewer games left on their respective schedules heading into Sunday's regular-season conclusion.

When do the MLB playoffs start?

The MLB playoffs will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with the wild card round.