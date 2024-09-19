October baseball is upon us, and contenders across the league are starting to cement their spots in the postseason.

The final day of the 2024 MLB regular season is on Sept. 29, and with 10 days to go, there are still 10 playoff spots up for grabs.

With the regular season winding down, let's look at the teams that have punched their tickets to the 2024 MLB postseason.

Which teams are in the 2024 MLB postseason?

Through Sept. 18, only two teams have clinched spots in the 2024 postseason. The Milwaukee Brewers secured the NL Central crown, while the New York Yankees became the first AL team to lock up a playoff spot.

That leaves 10 spots up for grabs with 20 teams still vying for playoff spots.

Which teams have been eliminated from MLB postseason contention?

Eight teams have been eliminated from the playoff mix as of Sept. 18. Here's a breakdown by league:

American League

National League

Cincinnati Reds

Colorado Rockies

Miami Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals

When does the MLB postseason start?

The 2024 MLB postseason will start on Tuesday, Oct. 1, just two days after the regular season ends.

2024 MLB postseason schedule

Here's the tentative schedule for the MLB postseason, with the 2024 World Series scheduled to begin on Oct. 25: