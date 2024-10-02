The Division Series in the 2024 MLB playoffs is nearly set.

The No. 5 Kansas City Royals and No. 6 Detroit Tigers both advanced past the Wild Card Series by completing two-game sweeps on Wednesday. The Tigers stunned the No. 3 Houston Astros, while the Royals disposed of the No. 4 Baltimore Orioles.

Kansas City and Detroit now head to the Division Series where the American League's No. 1 New York Yankees and No. 2 Cleveland Guardians, along with the National League's No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers and No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies, are waiting.

From the matchups to the schedule and more, here's what to know about the ALDS and NLDS so far:

MLB playoff bracket: ALDS, NLDS matchups in 2024

While the American League side of the Division Series bracket is set, both the Dodgers and Phillies don't know their opponent just yet. Here's a look at the updated bracket:

American League

No. 1 New York Yankees vs. No. 5 Kansas City Royals

No. 2 Cleveland Guardians vs. No. 6 Detroit Tigers

National League

No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 4 San Diego Padres/No. 5 Atlanta Braves (San Diego leads Atlanta 1-0 in series)

No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers/No. 6 New York Mets (New York leads Milwaukee 1-0 in series)

Does MLB reseed in the playoffs?

If you're wondering why the top-seeded Yankees are playing the No. 5 Royals instead of the No. 6 Tigers, it's because the MLB playoffs follow a bracket format and don't reseed teams following the opening round.

The 2024 MLB playoffs begin on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with four games in the Wild Card series. Here is how the MLB playoff format works and other key postseason dates.

How many games are in the ALDS, NLDS?

The Division Series features a best-of-five format where the higher seed has home-field advantage for Games 1, 2 and, if necessary, 5.

When do the ALDS, NLDS start?

All four Division Series showdowns are slated to get underway Saturday, Oct. 5.

ALDS, NLDS schedules

Here's a full look at the Division Series schedule (* = if necessary):

No. 1 Yankees vs. No. 5 Royals

Game 1: Royals at Yankees, Oct. 5, 6:38 p.m. ET

Game 2: Royals at Yankees, Oct. 7, 7:38 p.m. ET

Game 3: Yankees at Royals, Oct. 9, TBD

Game 4*: Yankees at Royals, Oct. 10, TBD

Game 5*: Royals at Yankees, Oct. 12, TBD

No. 2 Guardians vs. No. 6 Tigers

Game 1: Tigers at Guardians, Oct. 5, 1:08 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tigers at Guardians, Oct. 7, 4:08 p.m. ET

Game 3: Guardians at Tigers, Oct. 9, TBD

Game 4*: Guardians at Tigers, Oct. 10, TBD

Game 5*: Tigers at Guardians, Oct. 12, TBD

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 4 San Diego Padres/No. 5 Atlanta Braves

Game 1: Padres/Braves at Dodgers, Oct. 5, 8:38 p.m. ET

Game 2: Padres/Braves at Dodgers, Oct. 6, 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 3: Dodgers at Padres/Braves, Oct. 8, TBD

Game 4*: Dodgers at Padres/Braves, Oct. 9, TBD

Game 5*: Padres/Braves at Dodgers, Oct. 11, TBD

No. 2 Phillies vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers/No. 6 New York Mets

Game 1: Brewers/Mets at Phillies, Oct. 5, 4:08 p.m. ET

Game 2: Brewers/Mets at Phillies, Oct. 6, 4:08 p.m. ET

Game 3: Phillies at Brewers/Mets, Oct. 8, TBD

Game 4*: Phillies at Brewers/Mets, Oct. 9, TBD

Game 5*: Brewers/Mets at Phillies, Oct. 11, TBD

How to watch the ALDS, NLDS

ALDS games will air on TBS and be available to stream on Max, TBS.com and the TBS app. NLDS games, meanwhile, will air across Fox and FS1 and be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

MLB Network’s Ariel Epstein discusses the importance of the Phillies clinching home field advantage throughout the 2024 MLB playoffs.