MLB News

MLB teams to have helmet ads in postseason featuring Strauss logo

MLB and Strauss agreed to a four-year deal through 2027

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Major League Baseball teams will have advertising on their helmets during the postseason.

MLB said Friday it reached a deal for the postseason ads through 2027 with Strauss, a German apparel company that entered the U.S. market last year.

Ads of 5-by-0.92 inches (12.7-by-2.3 centimeters) will be on each side of every helmet featuring “STRAUSS” in capital letters in white alongside the company's ostrich logo silhouetted by a red square, with an alternate color for red helmets.

Strauss also will appear on the helmets of the 120 affiliated minor league teams from 2025-27.

MLB previously had helmet ads in select international games dating to at least 2008 and has allowed jersey ads since 2023. The general use of ads was agreed to by the players' association in the 2022 labor contract, and 23 of the 30 teams have jersey patch ads.

Engelbert Strauss GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1948.

MLB

Texas Rangers 16 hours ago

Rangers' Corey Seager to undergo season-ending surgery

MLB Sep 10

Billie Jean King advocates for women's baseball inception, her ‘first true love'

Major League Soccer became the first of the major North American leagues to allow jersey ads in 2007. The NBA started selling sponsorship logos for the 2017-18 season, and the NHL launched helmet ads for the 2020-21 season and began jersey advertising the following season.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLB News
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us