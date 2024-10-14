Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rumored to attend Yankees-Guardians ALCS Game 1

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are coming out to the ball game.

Ahead of the New York Yankees hosting the Cleveland Guardians for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Monday, rumors emerged of the star celebrity couple being in attendance.

It started with Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who said he heard rumors of the pair attending before the game.

Aaron Boone said he heard that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be in attendance at Yankee Stadium tonight. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) October 14, 2024

Not long after, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, who covers the Yankees, confirmed the duo's attendance via a report.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be at Yankee Stadium tonight for Game 1 of the ALCS 👀



(h/t @BryanHoch) pic.twitter.com/egSAkUZBJk — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2024

Game 1 is set to start at 7:38 p.m. ET/4:38 p.m. PT.

Swift has experience in the MLB postseason, performing the national anthem in 2008 in Philadelphia when the Phillies took on the Tampa Bay Rays.

As for Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week before putting their unbeaten record on the line in Week 7 when they visit the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch.

Both the Yankees and Guardians received byes after earning the top two seeds in the AL, with New York being the higher of the two. New York took down the Kansas City Royals in four games, while Cleveland eliminated the Detroit Tigers in five.