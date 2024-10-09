WATCH: Grand implosion of Tropicana Las Vegas clears way for A's stadium

The Las Vegas Strip has officially said goodbye to an iconic casino.
The Tropicana Las Vegas fell early Wednesday morning as part of a grand implosion in Sin City.
The Vegas sky was illuminated by a dazzling drone and fireworks show before the two hotel towers came crashing down at around 2:30 a.m. local time.
You can watch the implosion, which took around 22 seconds, in the video player above.
The city's first implosion of a Strip casino since 2016 was done in order to make way for a $1.5 billion stadium for MLB's relocating Oakland A's. The ballpark is slated to open in 2028.
A's-related imagery was even featured in the drone and lights show.
“The demolition of the Tropicana is an important milestone in the process of bringing A’s baseball to the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip and the community of Southern Nevada,” said A's owner John Fisher, via NBC KSNV in Las Vegas. “We hope that, in time, this site will become a place of unforgettable experiences for fans of the game."
The Tropicana opened in 1957 and was the third-oldest casino on the Strip. The casino closed its doors for good this past April.