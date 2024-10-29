How to watch Yankees-Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series

The New York Yankees aren't done just yet.

New York avoided being swept in the 2024 World Series with an 11-4 Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will now have one more home game in this Fall Classic as they attempt to pull off a historic series comeback. No club has ever come back from down 3-0 to win the World Series.

So, will the Yankees force the World Series to shift back to Dodger Stadium for Game 6? Or will the Dodgers be the only club heading back to Los Angeles so they can celebrate a World Series championship?

Here's how to watch Game 5 of the World Series:

When is Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5?

The Yankees will host the Dodgers in Game 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

What time does Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5 start?

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 8:08 p.m. ET

What TV channel is Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5 on?

Yankees-Dodgers Game 5 will air on Fox.

How to stream Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5 live

The World Series action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Who are the starting pitchers for Yankees, Dodgers in World Series Game 5?

The Game 5 pitching matchup will be a rematch from Game 1 between Jack Flaherty and Gerrit Cole.

Flaherty went 5.1 innings in Game 1, giving up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six. Cole, meanwhile, threw six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and striking out four.

Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule

Here's a look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 5: Dodgers at Yankees, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET

Has a team ever come back from down 3-0 to win the World Series?

Only one team in MLB history has overcome a 3-0 playoff series deficit, but it didn't come in the World Series.

The 2004 Boston Red Sox erased a 3-0 ALCS deficit against the Yankees en route to winning the franchise's first championship since 1918.