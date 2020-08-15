coronavirus

Most Miami Marlins Who Had Coronavirus Cleared for Reinstatement

It's unlikely any of the players will be activated before the next homestand, which starts Aug. 28

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Most of the Miami Marlins players sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak have been cleared by baseball's joint committee for reinstatement, the team said Saturday, and they're expected to begin rehabilitation workouts soon.

It's unlikely any of the players will be activated before the next homestand, which starts Aug. 28.

The Marlins placed 17 players on the injured list following the outbreak, which forced the postponement of seven games. None has played since the season-opening series.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

hockey 5 hours ago

Rask-less Bruins Top Hurricanes 3-1 to Take 2-1 Series Lead

Tuukka Rask 11 hours ago

Bruins' Rask Opts Out of NHL Postseason

The group includes ace Sandy Alcantara, shortstop Miguel Rojas and eight relievers who were on the opening day roster. Despite their absence, the surprising Marlins leadthe NL East.

Those who have been cleared will rehab at the Marlins' spring training site in Jupiter, Florida.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMLBmiami marlins
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us