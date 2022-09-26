Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett Suffers ‘Non-life-threatening Injuries' in Single-car Accident

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reportedly was on his way home from practice when his 2021 Porsche flipped

By Charlotte Edmonds

USA Today

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car accident Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. 

Officials confirmed that he and a female passenger were both transported to a nearby hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries. The OSHP reports that both were wearing seatbelts and that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the accident. 

The crash reportedly happened around 3 p.m. ET, following a team practice in Barea. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche went off road before flipping several times. 

The Cleveland Browns released the following statement after the accident:

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, who represents Garrett, released a statement confirming the news on Monday night:

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

NFL 56 mins ago

Giants' Kenny Golladay Goes Without a Catch Amid Trade Rumors

NFL MVP Jul 26

Who Is Favored to Win NFL MVP After Three Weeks in 2022?

Garrett has been a mainstay of the Browns defense since being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. The 26-year-old has earned three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro honors. 

Through three games this season, he’s recorded three sacks, seven tackles and a force fumble. 

The Browns have not commented on Garrett’s status for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Falcons, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 2.

This article tagged under:

Cleveland BrownsNFL
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us