National Womens Soccer League

National Women's Soccer League Cannot Be Viewed as a Safe Workplace, Some Players Say

The players made the comments in interviews with NBC News

HARRISON, NJ - AUGUST 29: Erin McLeod #1 of the Orlando Pride before a game between Orlando Pride and NJ/NY Gotham City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 29, 2021 in Harrison, New Jersey.
Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

National Women's Soccer League players on Sunday demanded accountability from its leadership, after "no one in a position of power or ability" acted against a former coach accused of sexual misconduct.

In the first on-camera interviews of players since last week's firing of North Carolina Courage Coach Paul Riley and resignation of NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird, Orlando Pride goalkeeper Erin McLeod and NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder McCall Zerboni told NBC News that the league cannot be viewed as a safe workplace.

"No, absolutely not," Zerboni said. "How do we know that if we turn up to work everyday that this is not going to happen to us? Or that it's not going to happen again? Because it did, again and again and again and no one in a position of power or ability stopped it."

