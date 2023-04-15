NBA Playoff Schedule: How to Watch First-Round Games

NBA playoff schedule: How to watch the first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's finally time for playoff basketball.

A thrilling 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament wrapped up with the Miami Heat beating the Chicago Bulls for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and the Minnesota Timberwolves taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder to claim the final playoff spot in the West.

The Heat and Timberwolves' reward for making it out of the play-in? A date with the top team in their respective conferences.

With the bracket set, here's what to know about the first round of the playoffs.

When do the 2023 NBA playoffs start?

The playoffs begin on Saturday, April 15.

How do the NBA playoffs work?

All playoff series are best of seven with the higher seed holding home-court advantage. The higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, while the lower seed gets Games 3, 4 and 6.

There is no reseeding in the NBA playoffs. So the winner of the 1-8 matchup meets the winner of the 4-5 series in the second round, while the winner of the 2-7 matchup meets the winner of the 3-6 series.

What are the 2023 NBA playoff matchups?

East

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

West

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

What is the schedule for the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs?

Here are the updated schedules for each first-round series (all times Eastern, * = if necessary):

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat at Bucks, April 16, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Heat at Bucks, April 19, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Bucks at Heat, April 22, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, 4/24, TBD, TBD

*Game 5: Heat at Bucks, 4/26, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Bucks at Heat, 4/28, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Heat at Bucks, 4/30, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: Hawks at Celtics, 4/15, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Hawks at Celtics, 4/18, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, 4/21, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 4/23, 7 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, 4/25, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, 4/27, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, 4/29, TBD, TBD

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

Game 1: Nets at Sixers, 4/15, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Nets at Sixers, 4/17, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Sixers at Nets, 4/20, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Sixers at Nets, 4/22, 1 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Nets at Sixers, 4/24, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Sixers at Nets, 4/27, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Nets at Sixers, 4/29, TBD, TBD

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

Game 1: Knicks at Cavaliers, 4/15, 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Knicks at Cavaliers, 4/18, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, 4/21, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 4/23, 1 p.m., ABC

*Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, 4/26, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, 4/28, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, 4/30, TBD, TBD

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 1: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 4/16, 10:30 p.m, TNT

Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 4/19, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 4/21, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 4/23, 9:30 p.m., TNT,

*Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 4/25, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 4/27, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 4/29, TBD, TNT

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Game 1: Lakers at Grizzlies, 4/16, 3 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies, 4/19, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 4/22, 10 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, 4/24, TBD, TBD

*Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, 4/26, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, 4/28, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, 4/30, TBD, TBD

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors

Game 1: Warriors at Kings, 4/15, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Warriors at Kings, 4/17, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Kings at Warriors, 4/20, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 4/23, 3:30 p.m., ABC

*Game 5: Warriors at Kings, 4/26, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Kings at Warriors, 4/28, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Warriors at Kings, 4/30, TBD, TBD

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1: Clippers at Suns, 4/16, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Clippers at Suns, 4/18, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 4/20, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 4/22, 3:30 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Clippers at Suns, 4/25, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Suns at Clippers, 4/27, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Clippers at Suns, 4/29, TBD, TBD