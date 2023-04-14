Here Are the Finalists for NBA's Major End-Of-Season Awards

Here are the finalists for NBA's major awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA revealed the three finalists for each of its major 2022-23 end-of-season awards on Friday.

The Most Valuable Player will come down to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Antetokounmpo and Jokic have accounted for the previous four MVPs, with the Joker claiming the last two. Embiid, meanwhile, is looking to finally get over the hump after finishing second in each of the past two seasons.

There will be a first-time Defensive Player of the Year winner as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Bucks center Brook Lopez and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley were the top vote-getters.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Most Improved Player award will go to either Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has the chance to become the first No. 1 overall pick to win Rookie of the Year since Ben Simmons in 2017. Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams are also ROY finalists.

In what could end up being the tightest award race this year, Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon and Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley headline the Sixth Man of the Year finalists, with Bucks forward Bobby Portis rounding out the group.

Sacramento's Mike Brown is expected to run away with his second career Coach of the Year honor after helping end the Kings' historic playoff drought. Brown, who was voted Coach of the Year by his peers, is joined by Oklahoma City's Mark Daigneault and Boston's Joe Mazzulla as the COY finalists.

The Kings could earn more hardware via the Clutch Player of the Year award, with Sacramento point guard De'Aaron Fox, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan in the running.

The award winners will be announced throughout the 2023 NBA playoffs.