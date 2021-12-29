NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Plans to Sign With Mavericks After Stint With Lakers

Report: Isaiah Thomas plans to sign with Mavericks after stint with Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Isaiah Thomas has found a new NBA team.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday afternoon that Thomas "plans to sign" with the Dallas Mavericks and "is expected to join the team in Sacramento tonight."

The Mavericks' next two games are against the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday night and Friday night.

Dallas needs depth because multiple players, including guard Brandon Knight, are in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Thomas made his return to pro basketball earlier this month when he signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Boston Celtics point guard averaged 9.3 points in four games with the Lakers.