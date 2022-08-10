NBA schedule release: Latest news, key dates for 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Almost time to mark your calendars, NBA fans.

The schedule for the 2022-2023 season will soon be released. Which matchups might be circled are still to be determined with plenty of uncertainty remaining in the offseason.

Star players like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell remain on the trade market, meaning the NBA could see a rare late-offseason shift in its balance of power. That’s something the league’s schedule-makers and broadcast partners probably would like to see settled before locking in primetime matchups.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s what we know so far about the 2022 NBA schedule…

When is the 2022-23 NBA schedule going to be released?

Be on the lookout starting in mid-August.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reiterated on Monday that the league is not expected to release the full 2022-2023 NBA schedule until after the week ending Aug. 13.

Reminder in case you missed this at the weekend: The NBA is not expected to release its full 2022-23 schedule until after this week.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP https://t.co/0Y7NmOphzG — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 8, 2022

That is roughly one week later than usual when the NBA is operating on a standard calendar, as is expected this season. Keith Smith of Spotrac believes that delay could be a result of the league waiting to see where the available star players end up.

A week later than usual. Gotta believe the league is holding off to see if any of Durant/Irving/Mitchell are traded.



No one wants to lock teams into (or out of!) primetime matchups and then see players get moved. https://t.co/Nsjo4cf5UL — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 6, 2022

Two regular-season games have already been scheduled internationally, with the San Antonio Spurs playing the Miami Heat in Mexico City on Dec. 17 and the Detroit Pistons taking on the Chicago Bulls in Paris on Jan. 19.

When does the 2022 NBA preseason begin?

The 2022 NBA preseason will begin abroad when the defending champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in Tokyo on Sept. 30 for the NBA Japan Games 2022.

The two teams will meet again in Tokyo on Oct. 2.

That same day in Edmonton, the Toronto Raptors will meet the Utah Jazz in the NBA Canada Series 2022.

Most teams’ preseason schedules are set, with games beginning in early October and running through Oct. 14.

What are the key dates for the 2022-23 NBA season?

Sept. 9-10: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend (Massachusetts)

Sept. 30, Oct. 2: Warriors vs. Wizards, NBA Japan Games 2022 (Tokyo)

Oct. 2: Raptors vs. Jazz, NBA Canada Series 2022 (Edmonton)

Oct. 6, Oct. 8: Bucks vs. Hawks, Abu Dhabi Games 2022 (Abu Dhabi)

Oct. 15: Raptors vs. Celtics, NBA Canada Series 2022 (Montreal)

Dec. 17: Spurs vs. Heat, Mexico City

Jan. 19: Pistons vs. Bulls, NBA Paris Game 2023

Feb. 17-19: NBA All-Star Weekend (Utah