NBA teams with the most championships after Warriors beat Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have reclaimed their spot on the NBA’s throne.

Golden State defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 at TD Garden on Thursday night to win the 2022 NBA Finals in six games.

The triumph completes quite the climb back to the top of the league for Golden State. Since winning their last championship in 2018, the Warriors suffered a Finals loss in 2019, posted the NBA’s worst record in 2020 and lost in the 2021 play-in tournament. During that time, Kevin Durant skipped town and Klay Thompson missed two-plus seasons.

But with Stephen Curry in his age-33 season and Thompson returning from two major leg injuries, the Warriors captured perhaps their most impressive championship of the Curry era in 2021-22.

So where do the Dubs now stand on the NBA’s all-time championship leaderboard?

Which NBA team has won the most championships?

Had Boston defeated Golden State, the Celtics would have moved into sole possession of first for the most titles. Instead, the C’s are still tied with the rival Los Angeles Lakers at a league-high 17 titles apiece.

Meanwhile, the Warriors snatched sole possession of third place from the Chicago Bulls by winning their seventh championship. Four of Golden State’s titles have been won in the last eight years.

The San Antonio Spurs are still in fifth place with five championships, while the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets are tied for sixth with three titles each.

Here’s a full look at the NBA franchises with at least two championships:

Boston Celtics: 17

Los Angeles Lakers: 17

Golden State Warriors: 7

Chicago Bulls: 6

San Antonio Spurs: 5

Detroit Pistons: 3

Miami Heat: 3

Philadelphia 76ers: 3

Houston Rockets: 2

Milwaukee Bucks: 2

New York Knicks: 2