NBA Twitter can't believe this Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert towers over most people.

But Victor Wembanyama is certainly not most people.

After Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite in an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Thursday, the two French big men posed side-by-side for some pictures.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And Wembanyama, who's reportedly been measured 7-foot-4 without shoes, made the 7-foot-1 Gobert look small.

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/hwc3zfjpEo — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) October 6, 2022

Even Gobert admitted that he felt small next to his fellow countryman.

7’1” center Rudy Gobert says “I feel good, I feel small” next to 7’4” French countryman Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/TSJDvjni79 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 6, 2022

The picture of the two instantly went viral, with NBA Twitter in disbelief over Wembanyama's size compared to Gobert.

This is nuts https://t.co/7ooFvQgd7u — David Locke (@DLocke09) October 6, 2022

Good luck to any NBA player who has to defend him in the next 15-20 years. https://t.co/YFgkxzW2Ja — Tim Bielik (@timbielik) October 6, 2022

I’m sorry but what we’re seeing with Victor is just truly unbelievable lol https://t.co/t6YKeliP0B — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 6, 2022

I can't believe it https://t.co/ADGiLv29Gp — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 6, 2022

Sometimes there can be some funny money in NBA listed measurements. Gobert is listed at 7-1 and he is ALL of that. Makes this photo even more ridiculous https://t.co/MNjCI4bMBf — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 6, 2022

gms trying to figure out how to go 0-83 over 82 gamess https://t.co/2l7XGEyumm pic.twitter.com/iAprxUPx9T — Dan Favale (@danfavale) October 6, 2022

Do you know how nuts it is that Rudy Gobert is clearly the shorter guy in the pic and he's like 7'2 lol https://t.co/v6359QxmyC — Mohamed (@MoeSquare) October 6, 2022

Every photo and video I see of Wemby just makes him more mythical https://t.co/MYzijtgiTY — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) October 6, 2022

What makes Wembanyama such a tantalizing 2023 draft prospect is that he's taller than someone like Gobert and has the skills of a perimeter player.

In the first matchup against the Ignite on Tuesday, the 18-year-old posted 37 points and five blocks while shooting 7-for-11 from 3-point range. Per Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, just one player in NBA history has ever recorded seven 3-pointers and five blocks in the same game, showcasing the generational potential Wembanyama boasts.

Wembanyama had another big outing Thursday, finishing with 36 points (11-for-24 from the field, 2-for-7 from 3), 11 rebounds, four blocks and four assists. And the international prospect yet again made some ridiculous highlight-reel plays.

Victor Wembanyama followed up his 37-point game on Tuesday with an equally impressive 36-point double-double in a win!



🔥 @vicw_32: 36 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/M5dy1WpUPT — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2022

The 2023 NBA Draft may be eight months away, but it seems like the No. 1 pick could already be set in stone.