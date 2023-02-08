NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The King has finally done it.
LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
Crypto.com Arena was packed with fans, celebrities and basketball legends who were all in attendance to see James claim an NBA record that was once considered unbreakable to many. James was 36 points away before entering the game on Tuesday and went on to notch 38 points against the Thunder to bring his total career points to 38,390– which sits just three points ahead of the previous record held by Abdul-Jabbar. The Lakers ultimately lost 133-130 but the moment far outshined the outcome.
James broke the record with a mid-range floater with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the game. The game was immediately paused, followed by a ceremony that included moments with James' family, Abdul-Jabbar and Commissioner Adam Silver.
Fans and celebrities shared tributes on social media of their memories watching James over the years, many dating back to his days as a high school phenom in Akron.
Elsewhere, congratulations started pouring in immediately, with countless NBA players taking to Twitter to celebrate James breaking the record that stood for more than 38 years.
He also received congratulatory messages from a handful of former players.
The accomplishment reached well beyond the NBA, with a pair of Kansas City Chiefs stars chiming in from Glendale, Ariz., where they prepare for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
James, 38, has continued to defy father time and has set the new standard for scoring in the league. The Lakers star is currently averaging 30 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season, which are both above his career average of 27.2 and 7.5 respectively. He also adds 7.1 assists on the season.
With presumably a few more good years left in the tank, especially if he plays into his 40s, this record looks solidly in the hands of the King for many years to come.