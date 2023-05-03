NBA Twitter Reacts to Jordan Poole's Missed 3-Pointer in Warriors' Game 1 Loss

NBA Twitter perplexed by JP's missed 3 late in Dubs' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole bounced back from a rough first-round NBA playoff series with a solid Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinale against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

But it was Poole's missed 3-pointer late in the Warriors' 117-112 loss to the Lakers that has everyone talking.

Poole had a chance to tie the game with about 10 seconds remaining, but couldn't sink a shot from beyond 30 feet. The Lakers corralled the rebound and iced the win with a pair of free throws.

JP had a chance to tie the game with 10 seconds left … pic.twitter.com/IE5RRbYjcg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 3, 2023

For what it's worth, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that he was OK with the look Poole got.

"I thought Jordan did a really good job," Kerr said. "I had the timeouts left but I saw them double-team Steph at half-court, so I knew someone was going to be wide open if we could just get the ball out and Steph did a great job. He got the ball out of the trap and Jordan was wide open. Pretty good look. That’s a shot he can hit. So, really happy with that possession. Jordan had hit six threes already. It was a great shot for us."

Even though Steph Curry was double-teamed on the possession, forcing him to give up the ball, NBA Twitter was perplexed by Poole's decision to take that shot despite his 21-point night while also finishing a team-high plus-seven.

Jordan Poole takes a 32-footer...trick or treat — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 3, 2023

of course jordan poole did that lmao — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 3, 2023

Poole went rogue... — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) May 3, 2023

Good grief, Poole. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 3, 2023

Can’t spell Jordan Poole without Nooo — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) May 3, 2023

That's actually a very good look for Poole in that situation down 3. Just didn't make it. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) May 3, 2023

Why shoot that deep????? Like fam — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 3, 2023

Curry’s face and soon as Poole shot it pic.twitter.com/uO9P8cUpxl — Jillian Adge (@JillAdge) May 3, 2023

as soon as i saw jordan poole take that shot pic.twitter.com/s2P3KeURT9 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 3, 2023

Jordan Poole might want to steer clear of Draymond for a bit — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 3, 2023

Jordan Poole: the walking, breathing Monopoly Chance Card. Straight to GO collect $200, or straight to jail. No in-between. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2023

Scrolling through all the Poole comments… pic.twitter.com/1iStLqjMwG — Michael Grady (@Grady) May 3, 2023

.@TyHaliburton22: “I’m not mad at that shot… I would have shot that too” @channingfrye: “That’s why you’re here with us" 🤣



The #NBATwitterLive crew reacts to Jordan Poole's missed 3-pointer at end of Lakers-Warriors Game 1 pic.twitter.com/KM2rxEnK0x — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2023

Poole finished the game 7 of 15 from the field and 6 of 11 from beyond the 3-point line. If he makes his final attempt, the story is completely different. But he missed a deep shot with plenty of time on the clock and Curry and Klay Thompson on the court.

So despite his impressive stat line, Poole will face ridicule from NBA Twitter.