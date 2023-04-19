nba

NBA Twitter Reacts to Suns' Chris Paul Ending ‘Scott Foster Curse'

Paul played a decisive role in Phoenix's Game 2 win on Tuesday

By Sanjesh Singh

Chris Paul finally broke a long playoff streak on Tuesday.

No, not winning his first career NBA title. Instead, the Phoenix Suns star finally ended a 13-playoff-game losing streak after a 123-109 win in Game 2 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round series.

Thirteen games to what exactly? Well, in the last 13 games with referee Scott Foster officiating, Paul has lost each one -- until Tuesday. 

Though Paul said in his postgame presser he "ain't notice" the streak had ended, NBA Twitter definitely did. 

Here are some of the best reactions to Paul ending the streak, with him logging 16 points and eight assists to help close Game 2 at home:

It's not yet clear when the next installment of Paul vs. Foster will be, but Game 3 between the Suns and Clippers in Los Angeles is slated for Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

