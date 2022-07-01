NBA Twitter roasts Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves after blockbuster trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rudy Gobert has done plenty of blocking on the basketball court. If he sees the online reaction to his most recent move, he might want to start blocking on Twitter, too.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Gobert. A couple minutes later, Wojnarowski listed Minnesota’s trade package that would be going to the Utah Jazz, and that’s where social media started going ballistic.

Minnesota reportedly is sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler to Utah. And those are just the players involved in the deal.

The Jazz will also be adding four (FOUR!) first-round draft picks: 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. The first three are unprotected and the 2029 selection is top-five protected.

Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time All-NBA selection. Still, the French big man has been the subject of NBA Twitter slander for years.

Following the bombshell trade news, users once again started to roast Gobert and the Timberwolves:

How Gobert leaving Utah for the Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/2hblZEWv3R — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 1, 2022

Basically 5 unprotected firsts for Gobert is insane. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) July 1, 2022

Opposing guards when they see KAT and Gobert trying to guard the perimeter pic.twitter.com/pcEXaN61rq — GOAT James (@LeBrowLakers) July 1, 2022

Rudy Gobert: aye y’all I just got traded



Utah Jazz: pic.twitter.com/oxSJtKJiPH — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) July 1, 2022

The T Wolves are giving the two most fraudulent bigs in the league max contracts, it’s time to free ANT — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) July 1, 2022

Draymond vs the front court of KAT and Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/b6E6XRPA0e — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) July 1, 2022

Gobert and KAT when they play a team that can shoot pic.twitter.com/4Wik7PyhtM — Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) July 1, 2022

Gobert watching DLOs man and KATs man blow by their defenders and run straight at him pic.twitter.com/joATHy3COp — SkoAvs misser 🇹🇰 (@ArbysWRLD) July 1, 2022

#Timberwolves fans processing why they traded 5 picks for Gobert pic.twitter.com/Fdz5ueweVv — Ab (@MakeitTokyo) July 1, 2022

An Anthony Edwards quote about his new teammate in Minnesota also made the rounds after the trade news broke:

“He don’t put no fear in my heart.”



Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are now teammates 😂 pic.twitter.com/LByeLiHIFi — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 1, 2022

Ant and Gobert first meeting as teammates: pic.twitter.com/LNrWvK2dce — mare (@ofeasttown) July 1, 2022

Elsewhere on Twitter, people turned their attention to what’s next for the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell and another star who hopes to be on the move:

How many times Donovan Mitchell gonna get scored on per game with Rudy Gobert gone?pic.twitter.com/fH9ZoqsF5B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 1, 2022

TFW Utah offers all those picks + more to Nets pic.twitter.com/tpwKrKs5hc — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) July 1, 2022

After drawing in a bounty of first-round picks, don’t be surprised if Danny Ainge has more moves up his sleeve.