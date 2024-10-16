Who is eligible for the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025, 2026 and 2027?

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrined its newest members on Sunday, but what's next?

Former NBA stars Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups headlined the 13-member class of 2024. That was one year after a star-studded 2023 group included Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich.

Not all classes are created equally, as it comes down to the eligibility rules. Players must be fully retired for four full seasons before being eligible. Coaches have the same timeline, unless they have worked as either a full time assistant or head coach for at least 25 years.

With that in mind, here's what we know about what players could be inducted in the next few years:

Who is eligible for the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025?

There isn't a firm list on who is eligible each year, but Marc Gasol could be the best candidate in 2025. He retired from the NBA in 2021 but played in Spain until January 2024. That puts his eligibility into question, and ESPN's Kevin Pelton believes Gasol won't be on the ballot until 2028.

That leaves current Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick and former All-Star guard Jeff Teague as the two other first-time candidates. Redick's college career at Duke could warrant some consideration, but his NBA run without an All-Star appearance weakens his candidacy. Teague, meanwhile, was a 2016 All-Star and won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks as a reserve in his final season.

Who is eligible for the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2026?

The 2026 class has more star power than 2025 with Carmelo Anthony, LaMarcus Aldridge and Joe Johnson in the mix.

Anthony has the credentials to make it on the first ballot -- 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA, 2012-13 scoring champion. He's 10th on the all-time scoring list and made the 75th anniversary team, which negates his lack of postseason success.

Aldridge is a tougher case with seven All-Stars and five All-NBA appearances. Like Anthony, he never reached the mountaintop in the playoffs but was routinely one of the league's best players.

Johnson last played in 2021-22 on a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics, so he could also be eligible in 2026. The former guard made seven All-Star appearances but never broke into the upper echelon of NBA stars.

Who is eligible for the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2027?

In 2027, there is a trio of candidates who stand out: Blake Griffin, Andre Iguodala and John Wall.

Griffin burst into the NBA with his high-flying dunks for the Los Angeles Clippers during the "Lob City" era. He made six All-Star teams and was a five-time All-NBA selection. When his athleticism started to fade, Griffin perfectly evolved his game into a 3-point shooting, charge-taking role player.

Iguodala's candidacy will be defined by wins more than statistics. He made just one All-Star team, but was a key player on four title teams for the Golden State Warriors -- including winning Finals MVP in 2015.

Injuries will likely keep Wall out of the Hall of Fame, as he played just 647 games over 11 seasons. The former top pick made five All-Star and one All-NBA team.

Who else is eligible for the Basketball Hall of Fame?

Those listed above are the first-time candidates for each year. But there are already a handful of potentially worthy candidates that have not be selected. Here are some options that will remain on the ballot moving forward: