Could Davis' Mavs debut come Thursday vs. Celtics in Finals rematch?

Last weekend's shocking trade that sent Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for center Anthony Davis, wing Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick is still generating tons of discussion and debate.

It was one of the most surprising trades in NBA history, seemingly coming out of nowhere and involving a top-five player in the sport in Doncic.

Davis is currently rehabbing an abdominal strain injury. He won't play Tuesday night when the Mavericks host the Philadelphia 76ers, but he could potentially debut for Dallas on Thursday night against the defending champion Celtics in Boston.

"I'll go through a workout today, see how I feel, and depending on that, get another one in tomorrow," Davis told reporters Tuesday. "And then depending on that, see how I feel. If not Thursday, then more than likely Saturday at home."

The Mavericks reached the NBA Finals last season, but that impressive playoff run ended when the Celtics won the series (and the championship) in five games. Dallas, and Doncic in particular, did not defend well in the series against Boston. Davis is a fantastic defensive player who can also score 25-plus points on any given night.

That said, Doncic is a generational talent and a walking triple-double. He's also just 25 years old, whereas Davis will be 32 in March and has a history of injuries.

Davis will team up with Kyrie Irving in Dallas. Several years ago, people were wondering if these two superstars would play together on the Celtics. Boston acquired Irving ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, and Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in January of the 2018-19 season, which was Irving's last with the Celtics before he departed in free agency that summer. Davis was eventually traded to the Lakers.

Davis admitted Tuesday that he and Irving have wanted to play together for a while.

“I’m very excited. Me and (Kyrie) talked about this I think in 2018 when I asked for a trade from New Orleans, Davis told reporters. "He was in Boston at the time. He ended up leaving and going to Brooklyn. But we have wanted to play alongside each other for a very long time. Now we have an opportunity to do so.”

Thursday's matchup between the Celtics and Mavericks will close out the season series. The C's won the first meeting 122-107 in Dallas on Jan. 25.