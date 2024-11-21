Derrick White details best moments from Celtics' White House visit

After winning the NBA Finals in June, the Boston Celtics got to visit the White House for the first time since last hoisting the trophy in 2008.

It was the first championship ring for almost all of the roster except Jrue Holiday, so the trip to the White House provided a unique moment for the team.

That included star guard Derrick White, who hadn't won an NBA title since joining the league in 2017 with the San Antonio Spurs.

White in an interview shared details of the visit, including teammates getting history lessons and seeing a president for the first time.

"One of the Secret Service [members] was giving JB [Jaylen Brown] a history lesson and I kind of walked over there and listened to the stories...all the different pictures, why they're up there, how they got there," White shared. "Just hearing different stories, that was really cool.

"President Biden came out there, it was just cool to see him. I've never seen a president in person before, so that was really cool."

White also added he enjoyed the quality of one of the drinks on hand.

"The apple cider was unbelievable," he said.

In the 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks, White averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks on a 39/40/100 shooting split.

As the Celtics look to repeat as champions, they'll next be at the Washington Wizards on Friday night, an NBA Cup matchup that tips off at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.