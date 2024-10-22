How Celtics reacted to receiving 2024 NBA championship rings

BOSTON -- Donning their championship jackets, the Boston Celtics warmed up to Drake and Future's "Big Rings" before Tuesday's season opener. The DJ at TD Garden couldn't have picked a more fitting song for the occasion.

“This thing’s too big," C's head coach Joe Mazzulla said of the 2024 NBA championship ring after his team's 132-109 win over the New York Knicks. "Why is it so big? I’m never going to wear it. I was more fascinated by the banner.”

After watching an emotional video montage that recapped Boston's long journey to its 18th title, Mazzulla and his players were introduced one by one to collect their oversized rings. To cap off the ceremony, they raised Banner 18 into the rafters in front of a gleeful Garden crowd.

The Celtics make history as they raise their eighteenth NBA Championship Banner into the rafters at TD Garden.

Finals MVP Jaylen Brown couldn't hide his excitement upon being presented with his championship ring. Perhaps he too was caught off guard by its size, but he spoke after the Celtics' victory about the ring symbolizing the ups and downs of his NBA journey.

"That ring is just an object, right? But it's everything - the emotions, the heartbreak, the embarrassment, the work, the drive, the dedication. Like, that's what the ring represents," Brown said. "That's what was going through my mind, and it was an amazing feeling."

Tap in on the details 🔎 pic.twitter.com/2ir4xDlUWA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2024

No one has had a longer journey than veteran big man Al Horford. The 38-year-old finally earned his first NBA title in his 16th season.

Did he, like Brown, experience flashbacks of his career while receiving his ring?

"Um, no," Horford answered with a laugh. "Honestly, I was just very surprised by the size of that ring. The thing was that I dislocated my finger during the playoffs and it was super swollen, so when I took the measurements, I got it way bigger than it's supposed to be. So right now, I can't even wear it because the swelling came down on it, and it's just huge.

"I just kept talking to KP (Kristaps Porzingis) and the guys like, 'Man, this thing is just enormous.' I just kept looking at the size of the ring and the detail on it. They really did a great job."

"I got it way bigger than it's supposed to be. I can't even wear it."



There will be no justice in this world until Al Horford's Championship ring gets resized 😩 😅 pic.twitter.com/VZxEleGHLP — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 23, 2024

The ring must have fit Jayson Tatum, because he joined Brown in explaining what it meant to him.

“It's something I've been dreaming about for a very long time," the Celtics superstar said. "A moment that I've looked forward to since I've gotten to the league. I've been very, very close to winning a championship and falling short, so to finally get over that hump and finally be a part of an Opening Night ring ceremony... it was just a wow moment. I'm a part of history and it was worth the wait."

Despite the ring-size jokes, it was clear that Tuesday's events moved Mazzulla, Horford, and all those who contributed to the 2023-24 Celtics' success. They watched intently as their journey to a championship was displayed on the video board. They were awestruck as C's legends Bob Cousy, Cedric Maxwell, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen presented them with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

"Me, JT (Jayson Tatum), and Al were just standing together and I could feel it," Brown said. "When we won it, I was in shock. But today, all the emotions kind of settled in. Like, we did it. We did something spectacular.

"Regardless of what everybody's got to say, my name alongside my teammates' is going to be etched down in Celtics history."

With last season's triumph officially behind them, the Celtics will continue their quest for Banner 19 when they visit the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET with coverage on NBC Sports Boston starting at 6 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live.