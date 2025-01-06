Boston Celtics

Tatum earns his second Player of the Week honor of the season

Jayson Tatum ranks third in Celtics history with 12 Player of the Week awards.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Monday, the NBA recognized Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum for another dominant stretch.

Tatum was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5. It was his second time earning the honor this season and the 12th time in his eight-year NBA career.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic earned the Western Conference Player of the Week award.

Tatum averaged 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor during the four-game span. His performance in Thursday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves (33 points, nine assists, eight rebounds) likely sealed his latest honor.

With 12 Player of the Week awards on his résumé, Tatum ranks third in Celtics history behind Paul Pierce (17) and Larry Bird (15).

The NBA Players of the Week announcement comes at the perfect time as Tatum and Jokic will face off Tuesday night in Denver. Tip-off for the Celtics-Nuggets showdown is set for 10 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

