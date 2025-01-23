Redick nearly joined Mazzulla's coaching staff in 2022

Before Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, JJ Redick revealed he nearly teamed up with Joe Mazzulla in Boston.

The Lakers coach explored the opportunity to join Mazzulla -- who had unexpectedly replaced Ime Udoka as Celtics coach -- before the 2022-23 NBA season. Redick shared how those discussions went with Mazzulla, who has become a close friend.

“I met him at Old Sandwich, which is a golf club,” Redick said. “I happened to be in Boston for a pre-planned trip for a buddy’s birthday party. He’s actually here tonight. He came out to the game for Boston, and Joe got the job on Friday and we played golf Sunday morning and we talked about potentially joining the Celtics staff. It was in those early stages of knowing I wanted to coach but not sure what the timing would look like.

"We stayed in touch. There was another conversation around joining the staff later, and the last two years, podcast included, and calling games and getting to see him. But particularly last year, we talked quite a bit on text after games and whatnot.

"When I was going through this process, he along with a few other coaches in the NBA were really helpful. Not just in preparing for an interview, but just really helping me understand what this was and what it required.”

Mazzulla confirmed Redick's story during his pregame press conference.

“We had a couple talks about it,” Mazzulla said. “Definitely was interested in it, but I don’t know as far as where he was in that process.

"You learn from each other. He’s an analytical mind, he thinks the game, thinks on his feet. He’s definitely someone you can learn from."

Redick ended up working in media before earning his first NBA head coaching gig with the Lakers. He has led L.A. to a 23-18 record heading into Thursday's game, which marks the first Celtics-Lakers matchup this season.

While Redick would have brought plenty of experience and intelligence to the Celtics staff, Mazzulla turned out just fine. He led the C's to their first title since 2008 with a historic 2023-24 campaign.

The Celtics will look to take down Redick's Lakers and improve to a perfect 3-0 on their four-game West Coast road trip. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.