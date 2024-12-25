Porzingis leaves Celtics' loss to Sixers early with left ankle soreness

The Boston Celtics did not have Kristaps Porzingis in the second half of their Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

The veteran center appeared to tweak his left ankle early in the first quarter. Porzingis was limping a bit in the immediate aftermath but remained in the game. He ended up playing 13 minutes in the first half.

The Celtics announced during halftime that Porzingis was doubtful to return because of left ankle soreness. He never returned. Porzingis finished with nine points, three assists and two rebounds. Luke Kornet started at center to begin the second half.

The Celtics ultimately lost 118-114 as their late fourth quarter comeback attempt fell just a little short.

Here's a look at the play where Porzingis hurt his ankle:

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla didn't have much of an update on Porzingis after the game, telling reporters in his press conference, "He got re-evaluated at halftime, I haven’t heard anything yet.”

The Athletic's Jay King noticed that Porzingis appeared to be walking OK when leaving the Celtics locker room.

Kristaps Porzingis just left the Celtics locker room without any brace visible on his ankle. Looked to be moving OK while walking out. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 26, 2024

Porzingis made his season debut on Nov. 25 and has played in 11 games. The 7-foot-2 center left a Dec. 15 win against the Washington Wizards early because of right heel pain, but he played in the Celtics' next game four days later.

The Celtics' next two games are against the Indiana Pacers on Friday and Sunday at TD Garden.