How Porzingis is a game-changer for Celtics in two key areas

There's a reason Kristaps Porzingis was so eager to get back on the court.

Beyond the obvious -- that Porzingis is a competitor who doesn't like sitting on the sidelines -- the Boston Celtics big man understood specifically how he could make one of the best teams in the NBA even better.

And he did just that Monday night.

Porzingis gave the Celtics 22 energetic minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers, posting 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting along with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in his first game action since Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

The result was a much-needed 126-94 blowout win for a Celtics team that has played a surprising number of close games early in the season. But Porzingis knew exactly how he could help the C's level up on both ends of the floor.

"What I want to bring to this team is obviously what I brought last season also: open up the court for guys and my rim protection," Porzingis told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin after the game, as seen in the video player above. "And I thought those were some of the things that we can get better at."

Consider both of those missions accomplished in Monday's rout. While Porzingis' 3-point shot was a bit rusty (1 for 6 from deep), his mere presence behind the arc created more open looks for his teammates. Boston's improved floor spacing led to a historic second quarter in which the Celtics hit 12 3-pointers in 12 minutes, tying an NBA record.

The Celtics finished with 22 made 3-pointers on 51 attempts and six players scored in double figures as part of a balanced attack aided by the addition of a dynamic offensive presence in Porzingis.

"When we’re at our best, we do this," head coach Joe Mazzulla said after the game. "... With KP back, you have an opportunity to go to post-ups. We got a back door cut for Jayson (Tatum). So it just adds different layers to what you do."

Porzingis made just as big of an impact on the defensive side, however.

Rim protection had been an issue for the Celtics through 17 games -- Boston ranks 26th in the NBA in points in the paint allowed per game -- but the 7-foot-2 big man shored up the middle, helping limit the Clippers to just 50 percent shooting on 2-point shots and 94 points, their second-lowest scoring output of the season.

"Just having somebody like that at the rim, you know they have your back,” Celtics guard Payton Pritchard said of Porzingis. "So I can pressure the ball more, get into it, and if I get beat I know he’ll recover. It does take a lot of pressure off so you can take more chances and try to get more steals."

Mazzulla was more succinct when asked about how Porzingis' presence helps Boston's defense.

"Yeah, 11 blocks (as a team) tonight. It helps," Mazzulla said with a smile.

The Celtics went 21-4 without Porzingis last season and began this season 14-3 in his absence, so they can clearly hold their own while he's sidelined. But when he's healthy, Porzingis transforms the league's top team into a nearly unbeatable juggernaut -- and he's well aware of that.

"No matter who is in or out on this team, we're an unbelievably built team," Porzingis told Abby Chin.