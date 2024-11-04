Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics and Hawks facing off in Atlanta

Boston is looking for its third consecutive victory.

By Justin Leger

What to Know

After back-to-back wins in Charlotte, the Boston Celtics will look to stay hot when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

They will still be without star Jaylen Brown, who's dealing with a left hip flexor strain that sidelined him for Saturday's win over the Hornets. Brown will reportedly undergo a second MRI to determine the severity of the lingering injury.

With Brown out, the Celtics will hope fellow superstar Jayson Tatum continues his torrid pace while the supporting cast steps up. Payton Pritchard (22 points, 6-12 from 3) and Luke Kornet (19 points) played key roles in Saturday's victory.

Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's Celtics-Hawks matchup:

Boston Celtics
