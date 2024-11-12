Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics open NBA Cup vs. Hawks at TD Garden

Tuesday's matchup is the first of Boston's four Group Stage games in the 2024 NBA Cup.

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg, Darren Hartwell and Nick Goss

The Boston Celtics are set to open the 2024 NBA Cup with a Tuesday night showdown vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

It will be the first of four Group Stage games for Boston in this year's tournament. Boston and Atlanta are in East Group C with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics blew out the Hawks in their last meeting on Nov. 4. This time, Atlanta will be without star guard Trae Young due to right Achilles tendonitis. Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) and Al Horford (left big toe sprain) are available for Tuesday's game after being listed as questionable.

Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup:

