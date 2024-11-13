Live updates: Celtics hope to bounce back in Brooklyn

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

The Celtics (9-3) are coming off a crushing 117-116 loss to the Hawks in the NBA Cup opener.

Boston beat Brooklyn 108-104 in overtime last Friday.

C's have won eight straight matchups at Barclays Center.

Al Horford is OUT for Wednesday's game.

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets as they look to bounce back from Tuesday's devastating NBA Cup loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Boston beat Brooklyn 108-104 in overtime last Friday in their first meeting of the season. This time, they'll face off at Barclays Center where the C's have won their last eight matchups. They haven't lost a game in Brooklyn since June 2021.

The Celtics have ruled out Al Horford (left big toe sprain) for the second night of their back-to-back. Jayson Tatum is available after admitting his left ankle was still "tender" from the injury he sustained Sunday vs. Milwaukee.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday night's game: