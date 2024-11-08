Live updates: C's look to bounce back vs. Nets at TD Garden

Boston Celtics
The Celtics went 4-0 against the Nets during the 2023-24 season.

The Boston Celtics will welcome the Brooklyn Nets to TD Garden on Friday night for their first matchup of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Boston looks to get back on track after falling to the Golden State Warriors at home on Wednesday. It will again be without star Jaylen Brown, who remains sidelined due to a left hip flexor strain.

The C's went 4-0 against Brooklyn last season. Jayson Tatum averaged 29.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in those matchups. The five-time All-Star has averaged 30.2 points over the first nine games of this season.

