Live updates: Celtics taking on first-place Cavs in Cleveland

Both Eastern Conference powerhouses enter Tuesday's matchup with win streaks on the line.

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg

The Boston Celtics will wrap up their three-game road trip with a marquee matchup vs. the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers.

Both East powerhouses are red-hot heading into Tuesday's game. Boston has won three consecutive games and Cleveland enters on a four-game win streak.

This is the third meeting between the Celtics and Cavaliers this season. The C's ended the Cavs' unbeaten streak to start the campaign on Nov. 19. Cleveland got its revenge on Dec. 1.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Tuesday's Celtics-Cavs matchup:

