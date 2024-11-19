Live updates: C's host undefeated Cavs for NBA Cup showdown

What to Know Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

The Cavaliers enter with a 15-0 record. The Celtics are 11-3.

Boston lost its first 2024 NBA Cup group stage matchup to Atlanta.

Jayson Tatum averaged 26.8 points and 10.4 rebounds vs. Cleveland in the 2024 East semifinals.

The Cavs' last loss came at TD Garden on May 15.

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face off for the first time since the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals, but this won't be your typical rematch.

Boston hopes to hand Cleveland its first loss of the 2024-25 season. The Cavs enter Tuesday's game at TD Garden with a 15-0 record, 3.5 games ahead of the C's (11-3) in the East standings.

It's also the second group stage showdown in the 2024 NBA Cup for both teams. The Celtics fell to the Atlanta Hawks in their first game of the in-season tournament while the Cavaliers took down the Chicago Bulls. Atlanta currently leads East Group C with a 2-0 record.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Tuesday's matchup. Coverage of the game begins with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston at 6 p.m. ET.