Live updates: C's host undefeated Cavs for NBA Cup showdown

Can the reigning champs hand Cleveland its first loss of the season?

By Justin Leger

What to Know

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face off for the first time since the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals, but this won't be your typical rematch.

Boston hopes to hand Cleveland its first loss of the 2024-25 season. The Cavs enter Tuesday's game at TD Garden with a 15-0 record, 3.5 games ahead of the C's (11-3) in the East standings.

It's also the second group stage showdown in the 2024 NBA Cup for both teams. The Celtics fell to the Atlanta Hawks in their first game of the in-season tournament while the Cavaliers took down the Chicago Bulls. Atlanta currently leads East Group C with a 2-0 record.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Tuesday's matchup. Coverage of the game begins with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston at 6 p.m. ET.

