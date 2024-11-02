Live updates: C's, Hornets facing off again after chippy matchup

What to Know Coverage begins on NBC Sports Boston at 5:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.

Boston won Friday's matchup in Charlotte, 124-109.

Ex-Celtic Grant Williams received a Flagrant 2 in Friday's game for a hard foul on Jayson Tatum.

Tatum notched 32 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's win.

Jaylen Brown is OUT for Saturday's game due to a left hip flexor strain.

The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are set for a rematch at Spectrum Center.

Boston earned a 124-109 victory in Friday's game, which got chippy over the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Former Celtic Grant Williams received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected after a hard foul on ex-teammate Jayson Tatum. Williams downplayed the incident and claimed it was unintentional, but Jaylen Brown and other C's players weren't buying it.

Shortly after Williams' foul, Hornets star LaMelo Ball fouled out after being hit with a Flagrant 1. The icing on the cake was Miles Bridges receiving a double-technical and getting ejected for punching the ball into the stands in frustration.

Will the fireworks continue on Saturday night? Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the game: