Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: C's battle Cavs for top spot in East standings

The Celtics enter Sunday's matchup on a seven-game win streak.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face off Sunday evening in a clash of Eastern Conference juggernauts.

Cleveland (17-3) enters with a half-game lead over Boston (16-3) for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The C's have won seven consecutive games, including a Nov. 19 win over the Cavaliers that marked Cleveland's first loss of the campaign. The Cavs are coming off an NBA Cup loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's matchup:

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us