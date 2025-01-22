Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics, Clippers facing off in L.A.

The C's won their first game vs. the Clippers this season, 126-94

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg

The Boston Celtics' four-game West Coast road trip continues Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

After their 40-point win over the Golden State Warriors, the C's will take on a short-handed Clippers squad that will be without four of its five starters. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, Nicholas Batum, and Kris Dunn will each be sidelined for L.A.

The Celtics also will be undermanned as Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis will sit out the first night of their back-to-back.

Boston beat Los Angeles 126-94 in their first meeting this season on Nov. 25. Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard led the way with 20 points apiece in the C's victory.

