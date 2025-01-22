Live updates: Celtics, Clippers facing off in L.A.

What to Know Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Boston beat L.A. in their first meeting of the season on Nov. 25, 126-94.

C's started their four-game road trip with a 40-point win over Golden State.

Four of five Clippers starters ruled out.

Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis out for C's.

The Boston Celtics' four-game West Coast road trip continues Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

After their 40-point win over the Golden State Warriors, the C's will take on a short-handed Clippers squad that will be without four of its five starters. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, Nicholas Batum, and Kris Dunn will each be sidelined for L.A.

The Celtics also will be undermanned as Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis will sit out the first night of their back-to-back.

Boston beat Los Angeles 126-94 in their first meeting this season on Nov. 25. Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard led the way with 20 points apiece in the C's victory.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's game: