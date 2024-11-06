Live updates: C's taking on Warriors in marquee matchup at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Revenge game for Jayson Tatum? Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched the Celtics star at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tatum is averaging 30.0 points over eight games this season.

The C's (7-1) enter on a three-game win streak.

The Warriors (6-1) have won four straight.

Wednesday night's Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors matchup has been circled on the calendars of C's fans since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Warriors and Team USA coach Steve Kerr benched Celtics star Jayson Tatum twice during Olympic play. Tatum played only 71 total minutes -- the second-lightest workload of any player on the roster.

Tatum admitted his lack of playing time at the Olympics was "challenging." While he hasn't outright said holds any ill will toward Kerr for his decision, there's little doubt he enters Wednesday's game with extra motivation. Meanwhile, Kerr can expect a not-so-warm welcome to Boston from the rowdy fans at TD Garden.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston. Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup: