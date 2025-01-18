Live updates: Brown, Celtics lead Hawks in first quarter

What to Know Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for complete coverage on Celtics Postgame Live.

Al Horford (toe) and Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) will not play for the C's.

The Celtics (29-12) are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks (21-19) are the No. 7 seed. Atlanta has won seven of its last 11 games.

The Hawks have won three of their last four games vs. the Celtics dating back to last season.

The C's are one of five teams ranked top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating.

The Boston Celtics followed up their ugly loss to the Toronto Raptors earlier this week with an impressive 27-point bounce-back win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night at TD Garden.

Can the C's keep that momentum going in the second game of the back-to-back?

The Atlanta Hawks are at the Garden for the third of four meetings between these teams in the regular season. Each team has won on the other's home floor.

The Celtics will be without two centers in this game as Al Horford (left big toe sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (return from injury management) have both been ruled out. Backup centers Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet could see a lot more playing time as a result.

If the Celtics win, they'll become just the third team in the NBA to reach 30 victories so far this season.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, analysis, video highlights and more from Celtics-Hawks.