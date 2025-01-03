Live updates: Celtics, Ime Udoka-led Rockets face off in Houston

What to Know Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics won both of their matchups vs. Rockets during 2023-24 season.

Jayson Tatum coming off 33-9-8 performance in Thursday's win over Timberwolves.

C's (25-9) are second in Eastern Conference standings. Rockets (22-11) are third in the West.

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) IN, Jaylen Brown (shoulder) and Al Horford (rest) OUT for Boston.

The Boston Celtics' road trip continues Friday night in Houston against their former coach Ime Udoka and the Rockets.

Boston began its four-game trip out west with a 118-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jayson Tatum fueled the C's victory with a dominant 33-point performance.

The Celtics won both of their matchups against the Udoka-led Rockets last season. Continuing that trend won't be easy as Udoka has led Houston to a 22-11 record, good enough for a third-place spot in the Western Conference standings.

Kristaps Porzingis will play for Boston after missing the last four games with a left ankle sprain. Jaylen Brown (shoulder) and Al Horford (rest) have been ruled out.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game: