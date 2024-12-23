Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Magic in Orlando

It's the first meeting between the two Eastern Conference contenders this season.

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg and Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are set to face off Monday night in a battle between Eastern Conference contenders.

Boston (22-6) enters with a second-place spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando (18-12) is sitting in fourth.

The Magic have won four of their last six meetings with the C's, but Boston has been victorious in the last two. Celtics star Jayson Tatum will look to make it three straight after notching 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in Saturday's win over the Chicago Bulls.

Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's game:

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us