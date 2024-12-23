Live updates: Celtics taking on Magic in Orlando

What to Know Coverage begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.

Magic have won four of their last six games vs. Celtics.

Jayson Tatum is coming off a historic 43-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist performance vs. Chicago.

Boston (22-6) is second in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando (18-12) is fourth.

Sam Hauser is back for the C's after missing Saturday's win over the Bulls.

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are set to face off Monday night in a battle between Eastern Conference contenders.

Boston (22-6) enters with a second-place spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando (18-12) is sitting in fourth.

The Magic have won four of their last six meetings with the C's, but Boston has been victorious in the last two. Celtics star Jayson Tatum will look to make it three straight after notching 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in Saturday's win over the Chicago Bulls.

Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's game: