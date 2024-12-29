Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics, Pacers face off in rematch at TD Garden

Can Jaylen Brown put on another show for the home crowd vs. Indiana?

The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are set to face off Sunday night in a rematch at TD Garden.

On Friday vs. Indiana, the C's cruised to a 142-105 victory behind a 44-point outburst by Jaylen Brown. Fellow star Jayson Tatum chipped in 22 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth consecutive game with a double-double, and NBA Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Payton Pritchard came just two rebounds shy of a triple-double.

Boston again will have to take on Indiana without big man Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and guard Jrue Holiday (shoulder). Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin will be sidelined for the Pacers due to left ankle sprains.

