Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Pacers in ECF rematch

Boston enters Wednesday's game in Indiana with a 4-0 record.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics boast a 4-0 record heading into Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers - the same record they had against Indiana in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals.

The reigning NBA champions are coming off an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers, on the other hand, enter with a 1-3 record after dropping three straight games.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup:

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us